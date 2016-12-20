DMK calls single tribunal for all water woes a ‘tricky idea’

DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin (File Photo) DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin (File Photo)

DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Tuesday dubbed the single, permanent tribunal to adjudicate all inter-state river water disputes proposed by the Central government as shocking and a tricky idea. “The Centre’s (proposed) singe tribunal is a very dangerous announcement denoting indefinite postponement of justice for Tamil Nadu (farmers and people),” he said recalling the decades old legal tussle of the State to get Cauvery waters.

The Centre has proposed to set up a single, permanent tribunal to adjudicate all inter-state river water disputes subsuming existing tribunals. According to the Centre, it is aimed at resolving grievances of states in a speedy manner. In a statement in Chennai, Stalin called the proposed single tribunal as “shocking,” and a “tricky idea,” adding such a proposed new set-up should not be linked to the final award of the Cauvery tribunal.

M K Stalin urged immediate setting up of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Regulatory Authority. He also urged the Panneerselvam-led government to exert pressure on the Centre over the matter and also knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. Besides a single tribunal, the Central government has also proposed to float some benches by amending the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956 to look into disputes as and when required. Unlike the Tribunal, the benches will cease to exist once the disputes are resolved.