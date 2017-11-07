DMK calls off demonetisation protest, cites heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi met M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PMO) Narendra Modi met M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PMO)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met M Karunanidhi in Chennai, DMK on Tuesday became the first Opposition party to break ranks and cancel its planned protest against demonetisation on the first anniversary of the note ban.

Cancelling its scheduled programmes in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu, DMK cited heavy rains and waterlogging as the reason for calling off the protest.

Meanwhile, the DMK’s ally Congress is planning to observe November 8 as a ‘black day’. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been quite vocal against the note ban and GST in his speeches at election rallies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday, PM Modi meeting Karunanidhi at his Chennai residence has triggered speculation that the BJP has softened its stand against AIADMK’s principal opposition, the DMK.

While the meeting was described as a courtesy call and positive gesture, BJP sources said it could have wider implications for the party’s plans for the 2019 general elections.

“Modi spent 12 minutes at Gopalapuram,” said a senior DMK leader, adding that Modi was the only PM in the last five decades who had not visited Gopalapuram to meet Karunanidhi (93). “It doesn’t have any political significance,” the leader said, adding that the party and family appreciated the positive gesture.

Indicating that the meeting between Modi and Karunanidhi could have wider political implications, BJP sources said that it was not only to break the ice between the two but also “keep the windows open” for 2019, they added. “Karunanidhi had supported the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and it was a mature and stable relationship. He may be in Opposition but he is a respected leader. The PM meeting and enquiring about his well-being is to send a good message. The PM is a leader above parties,” BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, in charge of Tamil Nadu, told The Indian Express.

