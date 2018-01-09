DMK bycotts Governor speech in TN assembly, alleges Banwarilal Purohit of helping minority govt

Dinakaran at the TN Assembly on Monday. Dinakaran at the TN Assembly on Monday.

Main opposition party DMK and the Congress boycotted the address by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday, with the DMK slamming Purohit for allegedly helping the “minority” government of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran, who attended his first Assembly session after winning the byelection from R K Nagar constituency in December last year, said the Governor’s speech was harping on hopes instead of any solid promises or decisions.

While M K Stalin, DMK’s working president and the leader of Opposition in the Assembly, protested and staged a walkout with his MLAs, blaming the Governor for not asking the government to prove its majority. Dinakaran said he decided to attend the session since it was his first Assembly session ever. He said he will support the DMK if it moves a no-confidence motion against the Palaniswamy government in the House.

“Governor Purohit should ask this minority government to prove its majority. Instead, he is roaming around the state and making interventions in governance and conducting inspections in various districts,” Stalin said after the DMK’s walkout. While Dinakaran made his debut in the Assembly, the 18 AIADMK MLAs supporting him, who were disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal in September last year, were not allowed to enter. They were seen outside the Assembly hall wearing black shirts.

Dinakaran alter said the Governor’s speech was an indicator for an unstable government. “The speech was all about expectations and hopes instead of touching any solid decisions, or references to key issues that affect the people of Tamil Nadu.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App