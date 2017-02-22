DMK begins hunger strike across Tamil Nadu

DMK Working President MK Stalin addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chennai (PTI Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chennai (PTI Photo)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre observed hunger strike at all its district offices across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, protesting the eviction of its MLAs from the state Assembly on February 18, which culminated in Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami winning the vote of confidence. Working president of the party, MK Stalin, is participating in the strike from Trichy.

The decision to sit on hunger strike came after a special meeting of MLAs was convened by Stalin at the party headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. The meeting was held after police filed an FIR against members of the party for holding a protest on Marina beach the previous day. The police said the FIR was filed for unlawful assembly and violation of public order.

“DMK staged the protest without obtaining prior permission as required under law”, a senior police official told news agency PTI. Apart from Stalin, 63 MLAs, three MPs and several from the DMK cadre, who participated in the protest, are named in the FIR, the official added.

A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly was held on February 18 for Palaniswani to prove majority on the floor. He won an easy trust vote 122-11 (to O Panneerselvam), aided by the eviction of main opposition DMK and walkout by its allies.

Calling it a “black day in democracy”, Stalin told the media that DMK MLAs are trying to meet President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi to highlight the Assembly situation. He also urged Governor Vidyasagar Rao to “nullify” the trust vote.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd