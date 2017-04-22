DMK asks farmers to defer Delhi stir, participate in TN bandh

DMK working president MK Stalin today urged the farmers from Tamil Nadu staging a protest in Delhi to defer their agitation and take part in the April 25 bandh called by the opposition parties in the state in support of the drought-hit farmers. DMK working president MK Stalin today urged the farmers from Tamil Nadu staging a protest in Delhi to defer their agitation and take part in the April 25 bandh called by the opposition parties in the state in support of the drought-hit farmers.

DMK working president MK Stalin today urged the farmers from Tamil Nadu staging a protest in Delhi to defer their agitation and take part in the April 25 bandh called by the opposition parties in the state in support of the drought-hit farmers. “They (the farmers protesting in Delhi) should take part in the bandh and support the other steps we are to going to take on behalf of all the political parties,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of leaders of various political parties, including the Congress, to discuss the agenda of the proposed bandh, Stalin said a resolution has been adopted urging the farmers to postpone their protest in Delhi.

On April 16, it was decided at a meeting of political parties, chaired by Stalin, to observe a statewide bandh on April 25. The Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI, the VCK, the MMK and the IUML are among the parties that have pledged support to the bandh. A key demand of the parties is that the drought situation in Tamil Nadu be declared a “national disaster” by the Centre and adequate relief provided as per law.

Also, the Centre and the state government should accede to the demands of farmers and farm labourers in view of the drought and related protests, the parties had said. Stalin said employees in the transport sector, traders and members of the film fraternity were among those who had pledged their support to the proposed shutdown.

To a question, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said efforts to get the protesting farmers in Delhi an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yielded no result so far. Today marks the 40th day of the ongoing protest of the Tamil Nadu farmers in Delhi. It is being led by the chief of the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers’ Association, P Ayyakannu. Farm loan waiver, adequate monetary compensation to the farmers affected by drought are two of the key demands of the Tiruchirappalli-based organisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now