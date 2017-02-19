Tamil Nadu trust vote: DMK announces hunger strike on February 22, M K Stalin booked for ‘unlawful assembly’

Chennai: Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday called for a hunger strike on February 22 at all of its district offices in the state, a day after its MLAs were forcibly evicted from the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The decision was taken at a special meeting of MLAs convened by DMK working president M K Stalin at the party headquarters. This comes close on the heels of police registering an FIR against Stalin and members of the DMK for holding a protest at Marina beach on Saturday. The police said the FIR was filed for unlawful assembly and violation of public order. “DMK staged the protest without obtaining prior permission as required under law”, a senior police official told news agency PTI. Besides Stalin, 63 MLAs, three MPs and several DMK cadres who participated in the protest have been named in the FIR, he said. Stalin, along with scores of party members, were arrested at the beach on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DMK leaders met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and submitted a memorandum on Saturday’s trust vote. ” We’ve submitted a memorandum on the issue to TN Governor; He has promised to look into the matter,” Tiruchi Siva of DMK told news agency ANI. Sans participation of Opposition in the assembly, the trust vote moved by CM was passed; It’s illegal, he added.

On Saturday, DMK legislatures were expelled from the state assembly for creating a ruckus and gheraoing Speaker P Dhanapal. After holding dharna in the assembly premises, the party MLAs and MPs took the protest to the Marina. MK Stalin alleged he and his MLAs were manhandled by the police while being evicted by force. Emerging from the House with his shirt torn, Stalin told the waiting media that it was a “black day for democracy”. “It is a black day for democracy. This anti-people(AIADMK) government must be removed. Insisting that a peaceful protest is underway at the Marina. Those who want to remove this anti-democratic government should converge at the Marina,” he said.

Expelled from the assembly, the DMK was denied from voting during the floor test. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami won the trust vote; 122 MLAs voted for him while 11 voted for former chief minister O Panneerselvam.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd