DMK, AIADMK richest regional parties: study

Tamil Nadu political foes, DMK and AIADMK, have emerged the richest regional political parties of 2015-16. The DMK has emerged on top with a declared income of Rs 77.63 crore in 2015-16. The AIADMK with a declared income of Rs 54.938 crore is second.The Association for Democratic Reforms is behind the data, for which it studied the audited financial reports submitted by 32 of the nation’s 47 regional parties.

The DMK and the AIADMK together accounted for 60 per cent of the income of the 32 regional parties. The Tamil parties also had the largest unspent reserves. DMK spent a mere 9 per cent and AIADMK spent 13 per cent of their total earnings that year.

The Janata Dal United, which earned Rs 6.58 crore in the same year, spent Rs 23.46 crore. AAP’s spending overshot its income by 13 per cent. On the list of incomes, Telugu Desam Party was a distant third with Rs 15.97 crore as income, AAP’s income was Rs 9.80 crore, and the Shiv Sena had an income of Rs 9.26 crore in 2015-16.

