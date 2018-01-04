Vijayakant’s wife makes veiled attack on Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

In a veiled attack on ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan over their political ambitions, DMDK chief Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha on Thursday said those “asleep so far” were going to start political parties.

Leading a protest here in Cuddalore District in support of sugarcane farmers that culminated in her arrest along with several party workers, she said none can be compared with the DMDK and claimed her actor-turned politician husband has “got a place in the heart of the people.”

She claimed that DMDK was fighting for the common man and the farmers since its launch.

Vijayakant, also a popular actor, launched the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005 and contested the assembly elections next year without any alliance.

In 2011, he tied up with the AIADMK and DMDK won 29 seats to emerge the second largest party in the assembly, pushing DMK to third spot. However, it drew a blank in the 2016 assembly polls heading a third front.

Without naming anyone, Premalatha said “Now some persons are coming to politics in this state. They are claiming to start political party. Can those who are just now starting political party fight for the cause of farmers?” she asked.

“Any one can start political party..we have no problem. Vijayakant is fighting for the people..that is why he has a place in the heart of the people,” Premalatha said.

Her comments come four days after Rajinikanth announced that he would launch a political party ahead of the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Premalatha also appeared to target popular actor Kamal Haasan, who has made known his intentions to enter politics and launched a mobile app to expose corruption, saying governance cannot be done through twitter and sitting in a room.

“…they should have slept peacefully. governing cannot be done through twitter. They should know the problem of the people and fight for it,” she added.

Earlier, Premalatha and scores of party workers were arrested when they attempted to block road traffic in front of a private sugar factory here demanding settlement of sugarcane growers’ dues. Police said they were arrested for holding the protest without any permission.

