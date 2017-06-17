DJ killed in celebratory firing; father, brother die on way to hospital

Latest News
According to police, the deceased, a Dalit, was seriously injured after two upper caste men allegedly opened fire during the ceremony. The accused duo were absconding.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:June 17, 2017 9:13 pm
In a tragic incident, a disc jockey (DJ) was killed allegedly in celebratory firing while his father and brother died in a road accident in Muzaffarnagar on their way to see him in a hospital. Prince (28) was killed in firing late last night at a function to celebrate the birth of a child at Dudhaheri village, said SP City Sombir Singh.

