DJ killed in celebratory firing; father, brother die on way to hospital

In a tragic incident, a disc jockey (DJ) was killed allegedly in celebratory firing while his father and brother died in a road accident in Muzaffarnagar on their way to see him in a hospital. Prince (28) was killed in firing late last night at a function to celebrate the birth of a child at Dudhaheri village, said SP City Sombir Singh.

According to police, the deceased, a Dalit, was seriously injured after two upper caste men allegedly opened fire during the ceremony. The accused duo were absconding. Prince later died in a hospital. Following the incident, the father and brother of Prince were killed in a road accident when they were on way to the hospital on a motorcycle to see him. Police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and the SC/ST Act against the two absconding accused.

