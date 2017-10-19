Diwali 2017
  • Diwali 2017 live updates: PM Narendra Modi greets nation, wishes people prosperity, good health, happiness

Diwali 2017 live updates: PM Narendra Modi greets nation, wishes people prosperity, good health, happiness

Diwali 2017 live updates: In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said, "Hearty wishes to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2017 9:04 am
Diwali, Deepawali, Diwali 2017, Deepawali 2017, festival of lights, Diwali celebration, diwali wishes, Prime Minister Marendra Modi, PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Modi Diwali wishes, diwali live, Diwali offers, indian festival , festival, India news, indian express news Diwali 2017 live updates: A lady looks at diwali lights displayed at a store at Vile Parle market on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, “Hearty wishes to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.” He also shared a picture with a message reading, “May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around.”

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour across the country. Popularly known as the festival of lights, Diwali is also celebrated by Hindus in Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius and Pakistan. According to the Hindu holy books, the festival marks the return of Lord Ram from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.

Diwali 2017 LIVE updates: 

8.35 am:  US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump also tweeted out her wishes to the  people celebrating Diwali across the world. She further said that she is looking forward to visiting India for the Global Enterpreneurship Summit, which will be held in Hyderabad between November 28 to November 30, 2017.

Also ReadDiwali 2017: A Festival of Many Histories

8.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the people and said he hopes that this festival, which marks the victory of light over darkness, may bring happiness to all.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

8.20 am: BSE and NSE will conduct a special ‘Muhurat’ trading session on Thursday, October 19 to mark Diwali. The Muhurat trading will be held between 06:30 pm and 7:30, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session will start at 06:15 pm.

Also ReadJam-packed last year, Diwali markets wear a deserted look

8.10 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took to twitter to send out his message on this festival of light. Adressing the nation in a video, he requested everyone to light a diya for the soldiers, CAPF and policemen serving the country.

8.00 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sent out her Diwali greetings in a Twitter post saying, “Heartiest Greetings and good wishes on Deepawali.”

7.50 am: President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali. He appealed to the people to be sensitive to others and also the environment as we celebrate the festival of lights. The President said, “Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 19: Latest News