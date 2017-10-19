Diwali 2017 live updates: PM Narendra Modi greets nation, wishes people prosperity, good health, happiness

Diwali 2017 live updates: A lady looks at diwali lights displayed at a store at Vile Parle market on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab) Diwali 2017 live updates: A lady looks at diwali lights displayed at a store at Vile Parle market on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, “Hearty wishes to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.” He also shared a picture with a message reading, “May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around.”

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour across the country. Popularly known as the festival of lights, Diwali is also celebrated by Hindus in Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius and Pakistan. According to the Hindu holy books, the festival marks the return of Lord Ram from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.

Diwali 2017 LIVE updates:

8.35 am: US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump also tweeted out her wishes to the people celebrating Diwali across the world. She further said that she is looking forward to visiting India for the Global Enterpreneurship Summit, which will be held in Hyderabad between November 28 to November 30, 2017.

Wishing Hindus, Sikhs & Jains around the world a joyful #Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for #GES2017. pic.twitter.com/O1tmiFzECc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 18, 2017

8.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the people and said he hopes that this festival, which marks the victory of light over darkness, may bring happiness to all.

8.20 am: BSE and NSE will conduct a special ‘Muhurat’ trading session on Thursday, October 19 to mark Diwali. The Muhurat trading will be held between 06:30 pm and 7:30, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session will start at 06:15 pm.

8.10 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took to twitter to send out his message on this festival of light. Adressing the nation in a video, he requested everyone to light a diya for the soldiers, CAPF and policemen serving the country.

इस दीपावली पर्व पर मेरी आप सभी से विनम्र अपील है कि कम से कम एक दीया सेना, CAPF और पुलिस के जवानों के लिए जरूर जलाएं #EkDiyaJawanoKeNaam pic.twitter.com/gCJg17ijuY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 18, 2017

8.00 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sent out her Diwali greetings in a Twitter post saying, “Heartiest Greetings and good wishes on Deepawali.”

दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं. Heartiest Greetings and good wishes on Deepawali.@sushmaswaraj, @governorswaraj & Bansuri Swaraj — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

7.50 am: President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali. He appealed to the people to be sensitive to others and also the environment as we celebrate the festival of lights. The President said, “Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment.”

Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2017

