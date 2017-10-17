Diwali, Chhath Puja special trains: Here is the full list

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said last month that the Railways would operate 4,000 special trains during Diwali holiday season. (Express Photo) Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said last month that the Railways would operate 4,000 special trains during Diwali holiday season. (Express Photo)

The holiday season is in full swing with Diwali as well as Chhath Puja around the corner and the Indian Railways has put special arrangements to ensure passengers travel without hassle during the extra rush period. They have introduced special trains on newer tracks and increased bogies in existing routes.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said last month that the Railways will run as many as 4,000 special trains during the Diwali holiday season between October 15 and October 31. The rush of passengers began much before Diwali and the Railways is running in full flow with the rush expected to continue well beyond Diwali with festivals like Bhai Duj and Chhath Puja also around the corner.

Here are some of the special routes on which the Railways will run special trains.



The 04409/04410 Old Delhi Diwali Express Special between Old Delhi Railway Station and Sri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra will run on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday in October and November and the returning trains will run on each Sunday, Thursday and Saturday in the same months.

Diwali and Chhath Puja Specials

Delhi-Bihar/UP-Delhi–The 04414/04413 & 04422/04421 Delhi Anand Vihar Terminus – Lucknow – Delhi Anand Vihar Diwali Specials, 04420/04419 Lucknow LKO – Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin – Lucknow Diwali AC Special and 04414 Express & 04422 AC specials are operating on select days of the week during October to cut the rush of Chhath Puja.

Delhi-Darbhanga service–The 04406 Old Delhi-Darbhanga Special leaving Delhi will run on each Monday and Thursday this month while the returning 04405 Darbhanga-Old Delhi Special will operate on depart on each Tuesday and Friday this month. The train will make stoppages at major stations like Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow Charbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

Punjab/JK-UP/Bihar–The 04974 Firozpur-Darbhanga festival special will run on all Tuesdays this month. Similarly, the returning 04973 Darbhanga- Firozpur will also run on all Thursdays this month. The 15 coach train comprises 10 sleeper class, three general UR, 2 SLRs.

The train will make stops at Faridkot, Kotkapura Jn., Bathinda Jn., Dhuri Jn., Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjehanpur, Sitapur Cantt., Gonda, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Sadar, Siwan Jn., Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

Gorakhpur-Chandigarh–The 04924/04923 Chandigarh–Gorakhpur–Chandigarh Holiday Special train will depart from Chandigarh on all Thursdays and from Gorakhpur on all Fridays this month. The special will have 20-coaches–one AC first class coach, one AC 2 tier, two AC 3 tier, 10 sleeper coaches, one pantry car, three unreserved and two SLRs. The train will travel via Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow Charbagh and Gonda.

Special service trains

Train No. 07402/07401 Tirupati –Dharmavaram– Tirupati Daily Special Trains will operate from Oct 15-31 with o­ne AC II tier, two AC III tier, ten sleeper class and four general second class coaches.

Train No. 07436 Kacheguda – Kakinada Port Special Train will run on October 18 while the return Train No. 07437 Kakinada Port – Kacheguda Special Train will run on October 22. Accommodation offered will be AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Chair Car Coaches.

Two services of Secunderabad-Chennai Central-Secunderabad Special Trains will operate on October 22 and October 23 will accommodations of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.

Special train between Howrah-Ranchi is operational from October 15-31. The 08627 Howrah-Ranchi special and the 08628 Ranchi-Howrah special would run on every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday between October 15 and 31. The trains are comprised of two AC chair car, seven general chair car and three general second-class coaches.

Nine pairs of tri-weekly special trains will operate between Howrah and Ranchi via Bishnupur-Bankura-Adra-Bokaro Steel City from October 15-31. The 08627 Howrah-Ranchi Special leaving Howrah and the 08628 Ranchi-Howrah Special leaving Ranchi will run on each Sunday, Monday and Tuesday during the period. The Special trains comprise of two AC chair cars, seven general chair cars, and three general second class coaches.

The 04442/04441 Ghaziabad- Aligarh-Ghaziabad EMU Special train will run in both directions between October 19 and 22 on a daily basis. The train will make stops at stations like Dadri, Sikandarpur, Khurja, Danwar, Kulwa, Mehrawal etc.

As many as eight Humsafar Holiday Express Trains will run between Secunderabad and Ahmedabad. Train No.09415 Ahmedabad – Secunderabad Humsafar Special leaving Ahmedabad will depart on October 13, 20, 27 and November 3. Similarly, The returning Train No. 09416 Secunderabad – Ahmedabad Humsafar Special will depart Secunderabad o­n October 14, 21, 28 and November 4. These will comprise 18 coaches viz., fifteen AC III tier, o­ne AC pantry car and two brake, luggage cum generator car coaches.

