IndiGo, other airlines ban TDP MP over Vizag airport ruckus

Angry at being denied boarding, Reddy reached across a counter of IndiGo Airlines and pushed a ticket printer which fell down and got damaged. Angry at being denied boarding, Reddy reached across a counter of IndiGo Airlines and pushed a ticket printer which fell down and got damaged.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J C Diwakar Reddy made a ruckus at Vizag airport on Thursday afternoon after he was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad, prompting a flying ban against him by the budget carrier, Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways.

Angry at being denied boarding, Reddy reached across a counter of IndiGo Airlines and pushed a ticket printer which fell down and got damaged.

IndiGo earlier in the day said it was investigating the incident but in the evening, PTI reported that IndiGo had barred Reddy from its flights following his alleged unruly behaviour.

“The staff politely informed him that boarding for flight 6E-608 was closed and offered to accommodate Reddy in a subsequent flight. Reddy expressed his annoyance and soon raged against the staff member using aggressive and abusive behaviour,” IndiGo said in a statement earlier. Reddy later took a different flight.

Reddy created a similar ruckus on October 29, 2016, at Vijayawada airport after being denied a boarding pass after he arrived late for his flight to Hyderabad.

No complaint was registered, police officers who intervened said Reddy had an argument with the airline staff as he claimed he had arrived on time while the staff claimed that boarding had closed minutes ago. Before he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, Reddy was a six-time MLA.

Earlier this year, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was temporarily banned by airlines from flying after he assaulted an Air India staffer, triggering a major controversy. The Centre released its draft rules for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App