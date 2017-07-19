Indigo, Air India lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

TDP leader Diwakar Reddy (File) TDP leader Diwakar Reddy (File)

Indigo airlines on Thursday lifted the ban on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy with immediate effect. Air India, which had also barred the lawmaker, followed suit and announced that the MP would be allowed to board the carrier. “As Indigo has lifted the ban from Honourable MP D.B. Reddy to air travel, AI also decided to lift the ban,” said Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India.

Indigo, in the month of June, had imposed the ban on the TDP leader after he created a ruckus for being barred from boarding the domestic flight at the Vizag airport. According to the DGCA norms, the airline counters have to close the check-in 45 minutes prior to the departure time of the flight. Diwakar who had arrived 28 minutes before the plane was to take off, allegedly pushed an airline staffer and also knocked a ticket printer that got damaged. He, on his part, denied assaulting the airline staff and had refused to apologise.

The MP, who represents Anantapur constituency in the Lok Sabha, in response to the ban, had moved the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad seeking to declare the flying ban against him as illegal.

Post Indigo and Air India, Jet Airways, AirAsia, Vistara, GoAir and SpiceJet had also barred the MP from their airlines.“Any untoward conduct which compromises the safety and security of our passengers and staff is a serious concern to us. Safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft is the top priority and it cannot be compromised,” Indigo had commented when the incident occurred.

The incident happened days after Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by multiple airline carriers after a video footage came up that showed him assaulting an Air India staffer in March this year. The incident had created an outrage in the airlines industry, compelling the aviation ministry to bring up a draft proposal to rein in disruptive flyers. The national no-fly list is being finalised by the ministry and should come into effect early next month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd