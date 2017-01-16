Divyangs responsibility of entire society, says Vijay Rupani

The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Divyang Patang Mahotsav , a kite flying event for divyangs organised by Rajkot district administration in collaboration with NGOs at Race Course ground here. The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Divyang Patang Mahotsav , a kite flying event for divyangs organised by Rajkot district administration in collaboration with NGOs at Race Course ground here.

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that divyangs or differently-abled were responsibility not only of their parents, but also of the entire society even as Rajkot district administration attempted a world record by assembling 4,000 divyangs at a kite festival here.

“The society which does not consider divyangs as their own is a handicapped society. Divyangs are not the responsibility of their parents only. They are already shouldering it. But, they are also responsibility of society at large, the entire nation and the government. This is the reason a sensitive state government cares for them the most,” Rupani said.

Watch What Else Is Making News



The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Divyang Patang Mahotsav , a kite flying event for divyangs organised by Rajkot district administration in collaboration with NGOs at Race Course ground here.

Rupani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced the nomenclature viklang with divyang as the former had negative connotation.

“Term viklang used to give the individual and their family members a sense of helplessness. Hence, the term has been removed and divyang has been introduced. God might have given a person one organ less, but his rest of the organs are divyangs. The term divyang honours such persons and also shows feelings of Prime Minister for them,” said the CM. Rupani further said that the state government has taken a number of initiatives for the divyangs.