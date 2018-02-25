Dividing people on religion dangerous for unity, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over divisive forces getting centre-stage in polity, saying dividing people on religious basis was dangerous for unity. “We must guard against all such machinations that divide the people on religion or caste,” Abdullah said addressing the youth at a function here.
He called for a collective effort in promoting harmony and lamented attempts to drive a wedge between various segments of the society as part of vote politics. The National Conference chief cautioned those poisoning young minds by creating fears about religion being in danger and said no faith was under any threat.
If there is actually any problem to anyone, it is the divisive politicians, who run their political enterprise by exploiting religion, he said. He asked the youth to fight for their rights and assert their position as proud citizens of India, which belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste. The former chief minister exhorted the youth to work for forging unity among believers of various religions.
No religion spreads hate and those hiding behind it to divide people need to be isolated, he said. Stressing the need for collective efforts for ensuring social justice and empowerment of weaker segments of society, Abdullah called for adequate openings for underprivileged sections so that they can attain their rightful place in the society.
