‘Divided’ Cong, NCP use same typist: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the Congress and NCP may be a divided lot ahead of the monsoon session but appear to have hired the same content writer and typist, as evident from their identical letters made public separately. Copies of the letters, provided by the Congress and NCP separately to the media, had exactly the same content, including language, commas and paragraphs, to highlight the government’s “shortcomings”. The Opposition boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the chief minister at Sahayadri in Mumbai, which was attended by BJP and Sena ministers. Fadnavis said, “The BJP and Shiv Sena are both united in the government and the monsoon session.”

