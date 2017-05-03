Diversity in cinema promotes national integration: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the 2017 National Film Awards. (Source: Twitter/Venkaiah Naidu) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the 2017 National Film Awards. (Source: Twitter/Venkaiah Naidu)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that Indian cinema has helped in unifying the country and promoting national integrity, as it showcases the vast richness of India’s diversity. Speaking at the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, he described the event as a prestigious programme of his ministry that celebrates excellence in cinema from across the country.

“National Film Awards is an effort to set standards and to recognise efforts of filmmakers and artists who achieved high standards in filmmaking,” he said. He added, “Movies that have won focus on a variety of themes ranging from discrimination, love, historical and social issues.”

Naidu also felicitated the jury members earlier today. He said that the credibility of the National Film Awards has increased due to their “utmost sincerity, honesty and neutrality.”

“Toughest task in #NationalFilmAwards is to select the best from many entries. Commendable that Jury saw >600 films & read 30 books to decide,” he tweeted.

Toughest task in #NationalFilmAwards is to select the best from many entries. Commendable that Jury saw >600 films & read 30 books to decide pic.twitter.com/FdyvQCeaSK — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 3, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee felicitated winners at the event in Vigyan Bhawan, including Akshay Kumar, who won Best Actor for Rustom and Surabhi Lakshmi, who was named Best Actress for Minnaminungu-The Firefly. Sonam Kapoor received a special mention for her role as Neerja Bhanot in the film Neerja.

