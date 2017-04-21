Diu: Gujarat cops found consuming liquor in police van; probe ordered

A video purportedly showing trainee policemen from Gujarat consuming liquor in a police van in the Union Territory of Diu has gone viral, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry into the incident. Interestingly, the cops were undergoing training to handle ’emergency situations’. The sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Gujarat but not in Diu, which is about 225 km from here.

“Over 12 trainee policemen were undergoing training to handle any emergency situation at the Rajkot police headquarters in Mavdi area,” Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, Antrip Sood said today.

“A video went viral on WhatsApp showing the van parked outside a hotel in Diu and the policemen consuming liquor inside,” he said.

“After receiving the information based on the video that went viral, we have ordered an inquiry against the policemen. This is a case of indiscipline and action would be taken against them accordingly,” Sood said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shruti Mehta is conducting the inquiry and is likely to submit her report within a day, sources at the Rajkot rural police station said.

A probe is also being conducted to find out how they reached Diu in the police vehicle when they were undergoing training in Rajkot, the sources added.

