Diu district panchayat president, BJP leader held for raising slogans at rally

President of Diu district panchayat, Shashikant Solanki and vice-president of BJP unit for Daman and Diu, Kirit Vaja were arrested with two others by police on Wednesday for allegedly raising slogans against the local administration at a rally they had taken out early this week to protest ban on liquor sale along highways.

Hoteliers, bar owners, traders and general public had taken out a rally this Monday in protest of the administration of Daman and Diu “wrongly” interpreting what they claimed to be the major district road (MDR) of Diu as a stretch of National Highway 251. Stating that the road crossing the island of Diu was a stretch of the NH251, the local administration had sealed bars and liquor shops along it early this week following a Supreme Court order to that effect.

To protest the action of the local administration, the resident of the Union Territory had taken out a rally and submitted a memorandum to Diu collector on Monday. Shashikant, Kirit, who is also a sitting BJP councillor in Diu municipality; and Shantilal Solanki, the former president of local fishermen community had applied for the permission of the rally.

However, late on Monday night, sub-divisional magistrate of Diu, Apurva Sharma filed a complaint with Diu police stating people raised slogans against Praful Patel, administrator of UTs of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli at the rally and thus violated conditions of the permission for the rally. The SDM also submitted four vide CDs of the rally purportedly showing people raising slogans against Patel.

Based on the complaint, Diu police booked Shashikant, Kirit and Shantilal under IPC Sections 188 (violating notification issued by a public servant) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). Along with the trio, a mob was also booked for the same offence. Acting on the complaint, police had arrested Shantilal and four others on Tuesday. But a local court had granted them bail the same day.

Taking further action on the complaint, the police arrested Shashikant, Kirit and two women identified as Diwali and Bharti on Wednesday. Diu district panchayat is also presently ruled by the BJP. “Shashikant, Kirit and Shantilal had applied for permission for taking out the rally. The local administration had given them permission for the rally while imposing 13 conditions. The permission was granted to take out the rally against sealing of liquor shops. But they indulged in raising slogans against the administrator,” Dipak Vaja, police inspector of Diu told The Indian Express over phone.

Later in the day, the district panchayat president and the BJP vice-present were produced in a court. The court granted them bail along with the two women and they were released. Praful Patel is former home minister of Gujarat and a BJP leader himself. He was appointed the administrator of the Daman and Diu last year and was given the additional charge of Dadra and Nagar Haveli later on.

“The video CDs contain the recording of the rally. We shall effect further arrest as and when we identify those who indulged in sloganeering,” the police inspector further said.

