Disturbed Areas Act imposed in parts of Surat, Vadodara

The Gujarat government on Saturday imposed the Disturbed Areas Act in Surat city covering the Central zone of Surat Municipal Corporation and in several residential colonies within the Bapod police station limits of Vadodara.

With the imposition of the Act, the owners of land and other immovable properties in these areas will have to seek permission from the district collector before selling their assets. An official release stated that the Act seeks to keep a tab on illegal transfer of properties in the communally sensitive areas, officially described as disturbed areas.

The notification has come two months after BJP MLA Sangeeta Patil submitted a memorandum to the district collector for the implementation of the Ashant Dhara Act (Disturbed Areas Act) in 25 residential societies of the Limbayat area. The MLA demanded the imposition of the Act to “prevent Muslims from acquiring residential properties of Hindus”.

The Congress leaders had however opposed this. BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi had sent a similar proposal. Purnesh said, “I am happy that the state government accepted my proposal to implement the Ashant Dhara Act. It is for the betterment of the people.”

Responding to the notification, Patil said, “Three days ago, I received a copy from state government in which they said that my proposal of implementation of Ashant Dhara Act in 25 residential societies in Limbayat area was in pipeline and it will soon be done. I will now submit another proposal for covering remaining residential societies in same area under the Ashant Dhara Act.”

with PTI inputs

