Put CCTVs at bars and pubs: Gurgaon DM

TO ENSURE better law and order in the city and to nab violators, Gurgaon district magistrate Hardeep Singh has issued a series of directions to businessmen, bankers, security agencies, auto owners, and others. The directions include installation of CCTV cameras in places such as pubs, bars, banks, toll plazas and National Highways, PGs and guest houses.

Pubs and bars have also been issued orders not to serve alcohol to underage drinkers. While banks have been instructed to ensure there is proper CCTV coverage of their ATMs, they have also been asked to ensure guards are employed round-the-clock. The same directions have been issued to PGs and guesthouses as well.

In addition, all educational institutions have been directed to install CCTV cameras with at least one-month backup at their entry and exit points, to “prevent crimes against women”.

Security agencies, meanwhile, have been directed to get a character certificate of any guard who they employ or whose services they take on, and to also get their arms licences registered with the Gurgaon Licensing Authority. Similarly, owners of autos have been instructed to get police verification done of the drivers they employ.

Furthermore, all BPOs, call centres and others in the corporate sector have been instructed to get GPS systems installed in their vehicles, so that their movements can be tracked.