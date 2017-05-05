District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission: Airlines, online booking firm told to pay Rs 20,000 for cancelled tickets

A couple were informed by an Air India official in the evening on November 6, 2015, that the Air India flight from Puducherry to Bengaluru (flying on November 7, 2015) had been cancelled (Source: Express Photo/Representational) A couple were informed by an Air India official in the evening on November 6, 2015, that the Air India flight from Puducherry to Bengaluru (flying on November 7, 2015) had been cancelled (Source: Express Photo/Representational)

STATING THAT a government airlines is not only “deficient in services” but has also indulged in “unfair trade practices”, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Thursday directed the airline and an online booking portal to give a compensation of Rs 20,000 to a Panchkula resident. The commission directed Air India and Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Limited to refund the amount of the cancelled tickets along with Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.

The commission observed, “If the airlines had to cancel the flight without assigning any urgent reason, then what is the necessity to allure the passengers to go for advance bookings by paying less amount, which indeed comes out differently when the proposed flight got cancelled for no valid reasons? This arbitrary practice needs to be curbed for the benefit of the public at large.”

Yashpal and his wife Neeta Chaudhary stated in their complaint that they had booked three tickets from the portal of Akbar Online Booking Company and paid a sum of Rs 23,879 through their bank account. Of the three tickets booked, Yashpal had booked one from Delhi to Port Blair, second from Port Blair to Chennai and third from Puducherry to Delhi via Bengaluru. The couple were supposed to board the flight on November 7, 2015, from Puducherry to Bengaluru. The said flight was supposed to take off at 4.55 pm. The couple were supposed to board a connecting flight on the same day from Bengaluru to New Delhi at 8.15 pm.

However, the couple were informed by an Air India official in the evening on November 6, 2015, that the Air India flight from Puducherry to Bengaluru (flying on November 7, 2015) had been cancelled. When the complainants asked the reason for cancellation, they did not get a response. As the couple were to board a connecting flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi on the same day, they requested Air India at Puducherry to make alternative arrangements but nothing was done. They then travelled by a cab early in the morning from Puducherry to reach Bengaluru so that they could board the connecting flight. Yashpal gave the taxi driver Rs 10,000 for the journey.

Yashpal’s son then wrote an email to the airlines on November 16, 2015 and he was told to contact the office in New Delhi. After several emails by the complainants, Air India refunded Rs 7,609 in the first week of December. They then filed a case in the consumer court in Chandigarh where it was dismissed as withdrawn. Yashpal then filed a case in the consumer court in Panchkula.

Air India did not depose before the consumer forum and ex-parte proceedings were initiated against them. Akbar online booking company in its reply stated that it took up the matter with the officials concerned of Air India and refunded the amount to the complainants on December 1, 2015. Citing discrepancy in the statement of counsel for the online booking portal, the forum said, “At one point of time, the counsel for online portal in its written statement claimed that the flight was cancelled due to travelling reason and in their reply of legal notice sent by the complainant, they submitted that the flight was cancelled due to technical problem. Both the statements go unproved due to lack of evidence.”

The forum observed, “The record reveals that the complainant booked the tickets well in advance in order to avoid any inconvenience. But all the dreams of the complainant got shattered due to the deficient as well as arbitrary services rendered by airlines and booking company. In our considered opinion, the rules and regulations are meant to provide the guidelines to deal with the particular (emergent) situation in the prescribed manner and they should not be moulded as per suitability.”

