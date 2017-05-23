District co-operative banks saddled with Rs 3,000-crore old notes

District co-operative banks in the state are worried as they are burdened with demonetised notes worth Rs 3,000 crore, officials said. The total amount stacked in all co-operative banks across the country is pegged at Rs 6,000 crore. While the banks are forced to give interest on the deposits to their customers, the growing liability would affect the co-operative sector, officials said. Ahead of the kharif season, the district cooperative banks in Maharashtra fear that the crop loans to farmers could be affected in wake of their failure to get replacement of the demonetised notes.

A source told The Indian Express: “The state government had already placed the facts before the Union finance ministry in Delhi. But the decision comes under the jurisdiction of the Reserve Bank of India.”

However, sources also indicated that the banks should have got the old notes replaced through the RBI before March 30, 2017.

At a meeting in Delhi on Sunday, a source said: “NCP president and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar also highlighted the issue and urged the Centre to provide a solution.”

During the three-day special session convened in the Maharashtra state Assembly and the Legislative Council, elected Congress and NCP members, along with a section of leaders in the ruling party, voiced their concern over the stock of old notes in the district cooperative banks.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said: “The Pune district co-operative bank still has Rs 575 crore deposits in old notes. The Aurangabad district co-operative bank has Rs 40 crore. Across the state, several banks still have huge deposits of old currency.”

Former speaker in the state legislative Assembly, Dilip Walse-Patil, said: “The district co-operative banks have to shell out the interest on the deposited amount. But the larger problem is that if the Centre fails to provide help, these banks will not survive.”

A senior government officer said: “The Centre and the state have no role in the matter. It comes under the RBI’s jurisdiction.”

The state with a network of 35 district co-opeartive banks with 5,000 branches caters to the rural economy. Majority of farmers and those related to the agricultural sector rely on the banks.

A senior leader associated with co-operative banking said: “The total deposits and operations carried through the banks across Maharashtra could be to the tune of Rs 3 lakh crore.”

In 2016-17, crop loan disbursed through the banks was Rs 17,548 crore.

