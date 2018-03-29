Disruptions stopped MPs from debating major issues: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Disruptions in Parliament have unfortunately prevented several members from being able to participate in debates on historic legislations like the triple talaq Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Rajya Sabha as it bid farewell to 60 members whose tenures end over the next few weeks.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged MPs not to further erode “the quality of polity” and make a fresh beginning by conducting themselves in a more dignified manner. Making an emotional appeal, Naidu urged members to conduct themselves with dignity as he recounted the sacrifices of soldiers, who were posthumously honoured with the Shaurya Chakra by the President Tuesday for sacrificing their lives.

“The adverse weather conditions and the situation in which they were stationed and the way they fought the enemy to protect the unity and integrity of the country is really… you cannot measure it by words. And I was reminded of what is happening in the House. I don’t want to say anything more,” Naidu said.

Modi stressed that the responsibility of smooth functioning of Parliament lay not only with the opposition but also the government. “It is not necessary that whatever happens in the Green House (Lok Sabha), should happen in the Red House (Rajya Sabha),” he said, referring to the colour of the upholstery in the two Houses.

The Prime Minister said many members of the House of Elders would have thought of raising major issues vital to the country before retiring, but could not get the opportunity to leave behind their legacy. “It is unfortunate that the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the long due decision on triple talaq is taken,” Modi said, adding that they would be unable to participate in the debates when the House decides on important legislations. However, Modi said some members would be able to participate in the historic bill after being re-elected.

Retiring Rajya Sabha member and Deputy Chairman P J Kurien appealed to the government and opposition to find a solution to the logjam and raise the standard of discussion. “Every MP is equally responsible. My only appeal is rack your brains and come to a solution to see that the level of Parliament/Rajya Sabha does not deteriorate,” he said.

