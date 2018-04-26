Disruption of Friday namaaz in Gurgaon: Six people arrested

“We have arrested six people in connection with the incident and are conducting investigations to nab others,” the SHO said. (Representational photo) “We have arrested six people in connection with the incident and are conducting investigations to nab others,” the SHO said. (Representational photo)

Six people have been arrested by the Gurgaon police for allegedly disrupting namaaz in Sector 53 of the city last Friday, with shouts of “Jai Sri Ram”, and directing those offering prayers to do it only in mosques. The accused have been identified as Arun, Manish, Deepak, Monu, alias Nambardar, Mohit, and Ravinder. All of them are from Wazirabad and Kanhai villages in the city.

The incident happened last Friday when a group of people were offering namaaz in an open area opposite Saraswati Kunj around 3 pm. Some men arrived at the spot and allegedly disrupted the proceedings with sloganeering and shouting.

A video of the incident that has been circulating shows some men shouting “Jai Sri Ram” and “Radhe Radhe” and saying “Masjid kis liye banaya hai”. The video also shows the men telling those offering prayers to chant “Jai Sri Ram” (Bolo, Jai Sri Ram). Even as the crowd dispersed, towards the end of the 1 minute, 23 seconds-long video, they were directing those offering prayers to go to their villages and do the same there (“Apne gaon me jao…namaaz padho”).

6 arrested by Gurgaon Police for disrupting namaaz in the city’s Sector 53 last Friday, with shouts of “Jai Sri Ram”, and directing those offering prayers to do so only in Masjids. Case was registered under 295A, 296, & 506 IPC yesterday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/I17YNFIFlr — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 26, 2018

“We had come across videos of the incident last week. However, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by one Hazid Shahzad Khan only yesterday,” said Arvind Dahiya, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station. The FIR has been registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have arrested six people in connection with the incident and are conducting investigations to nab others,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd