Disrespect to National Anthem, two J&K students booked

An FIR has been registered against two students of Badshah University in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.

The two students did not stand up when the National Anthem was being sung at a function at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University yesterday where Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest, District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident of disrespect of the National Anthem by two students of Badshah University yesterday”, he said.

“Disciplinary action will follow. Law will take its own course”, he said and added that a report has been sought from university authorities.

