Disquiet in Congress as Captain Amarinder Singh stays mum

With Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, a loyalist of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, embroiled in a conflict-of-interest row, pressure is mounting on the Chief Minister take action to convey a message of probity to the people.

Disquiet prevailed in the Congress camp on Wednesday. Several Congress leaders, who used to blast Akalis for conflict of interest during the previous regime, said they would convey to Amarinder that Rana should either be asked to return the mines to the government or step down.

Several Congress leaders and Rana’s detractors within the party said they would not allow him to continue. “How is he different from

Akalis, who also used frontmen to run their business by proxy. This cannot happen. Amarinder has to take a stand. He should have taken a stand within a few hours of the news reports today,” said an MLA.

The CM, however, is yet to break his silence over the matter. It remains to be seen how Amarinder, known to stand by his loyalists, will deal with the rising murmurs of dissent.

Rana is considered close to Amarinder and was, in fact, the only minister from his Cabinet to be present at a private function of the Chief Minister at Mashobra near Shimla recently.

A Congress leader said the reactions of partymen had reached Amarinder already. “I have sought time from him to meet. I will certainly take up the case with him. This is not acceptable,” said another leader.

Rana Gurjit, meanwhile, claimed that Amit Bahadur was his former employee and that he himself or his family wasn’t involved with the mining bids.

“He had left me a month ago, much before the e-auction. If an employee decides to leave me and join someone else then how come I am said to be involved in the deal? If anyone proves that either of my sons or I am involved in the sand business, I will quit on moral grounds. I dare anyone to show my bank transactions to prove that my money was used in the mines.” he told The Indian Express.

In a statement to the media, he said he was into business with a turnover of thousands of crores and did not need to stake claim to any business worth a few crores.

