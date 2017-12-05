Disqualified from Rajya Sabha for uniting parties against BJP: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav. (Express photo/File) Sharad Yadav. (Express photo/File)

Disqualified from the Rajya Sabha last night, Sharad Yadav today claimed the decision is a part of a ‘conspiracy’ as the ruling BJP is in “panic” mode due to his efforts to bring together Opposition parties against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have succeeded in winning over JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but he will continue to fight against his government and rally Opposition parties against it, Yadav said at a public meeting in Gujarat, according to a statement issued by his faction.

The former JD(U) chief was disqualified as an MP yesterday as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed with the party’s contention that he had “voluntarily given up” its membership due to his “anti-party activities”.

“I had succeeded in forming a government in Bihar by bringing together Opposition parties.

In the statement, Arun Shrivastava, a senior leader of the faction led by Yadav, termed the disqualification undemocratic and unconstitutional.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App