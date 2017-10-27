Disqualification from Rajya Sabha: Sharad Yadav gets 10 days to appear before Venkaiah Naidu, offer defence

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav in the Rajya Sabha. (Source: PTI Photo/File) JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav in the Rajya Sabha. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has given Sharad Yadav 10 more days to personally offer his defence with regard to his disqualification from the House on a petition filed by JD(U) floor leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. “The Chairman has asked me to appear before him in person on November 8,” Yadav told The Indian Express on Thursday. “He has also told me that I would not get any other extension.”

Sources said Yadav may take a lawyer along to buttress his arguments at the final hearing. Naidu had earlier directed Yadav to appear before him in person on October 30 with regard to the petition filed by Singh seeking his disqualification on account of defection. Though Yadav had already submitted a 200-page reply, including annexures, to him, Naidu had sought his personal appearance to “afford” him “an opportunity to represent” his case and hear him in person “before taking a decision in the matter”.

Sources said that some senior Congress leaders had in private suggested to the Chairman that he refer the complaint to the Committee on Ethics for a preliminary inquiry, but Naidu had remained non-committal. The Chairman seemed set to adjudicate it straightaway on the basis of the material placed before him and final arguments. The committee route had been bypassed because it had been felt that there was nothing to investigate as in a case of corruption or unethical conduct. The JD(U) rift was public and Yadav’s action had to be weighed in light of relevant rules.

