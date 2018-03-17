‘Dispute over naming chowk after PM’: BJP worker’s father hacked to death in Bihar

Two persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a BJP worker’s father in Bihar’s Darbhanga district late Thursday night. While local residents have claimed that Ramchandra Yadav (62) was killed in a dispute over naming of a chowk in Lahesarai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police suspect a land dispute was behind the murder. Identity of the two persons arrested has not been revealed.

Police said the incident took place at Bhadwa village in Balha panchayat under Sadar Police station. Yadav, father of BJP Balwa panchayat president Tej Narayan Yadav, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Tej Narayan Yadav’s brother Kamlesh Yadav, who was injured by the attackers, is being treated at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

Police said land dispute could have led to the incident though local residents have claimed that naming a chowk as “Narendra Modi Chowk” was the reason. Darbhanga sub-divisional police officer Dilnawaz Ahmed said, “The board naming the chowk had been put up about two years ago. Prima facie, the immediate trigger looks to be land dispute.” On Friday, BJP workers blocked traffic in the area for over two hours, demanding arrest of the accused.

