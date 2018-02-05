Dispute over land plot near temple divides Kerala village

At the protest in Vadayambadi village in Ernakulam. At the protest in Vadayambadi village in Ernakulam.

Vadayambadi village in Kerala’s Ernakulam district is witnessing a stand-off between Dalits and upper-caste Nairs. At the centre of the row is a 95-cent plot owned by Devi Temple at Vadayambadi. The temple, constructed on a 1.25 acre premises, is managed by Nair Service Society (NSS). Most families living near the temple are from Scheduled Castes and have been using the plot beside the temple for rituals, events and games.

While Nairs have said the temple management owns the land, Dalits have been seeking quashing of the ownership. On Sunday, Dalit Land Protection Committee mobilised 500 workers for a ‘Dalit self-respect convention’. Police prevented the agitators from holding the convention on the ground that they had not obtained prior permission. The agitators have now decided to start an indefinite stir outside the state secretariat.

It all started in 2016 when the temple management, backed by the local administration, constructed a compound wall on the plot, despite protests from the Dalit community. On April 14 last year, the Dalit agitators pulled down the compound wall and erected a temporary shed for a protest, which has been on since then. Thereafter, a major section of Dalits kept away from the temple and both communities stayed aloof.

The issue reached a flashpoint two weeks ago when ahead of the temple’s annual festival, the temple committee asked the agitators to dismantle the shed as it could be an obstruction for devotees. When the agitators refused, the district authorities deployed police and got the structure pulled down. A few agitators were arrested and later released on bail. This led to a stand-off, with Muslim fringe outfits backing the Dalits and BJP supporting NSS.

District collector Mohammad Saffirulla said it has been decided after a meeting of officials and community leaders that no construction would be allowed on the plot. “People would retain the right to utilise the ground, but if any party wants to organise any event there, they should take prior permission from the district administration. Regarding ownership of the land, we would go as per the court directive,’’ he said.

NSS union president Ramesh Kumar said the wall was constructed only to protect property. “We built four gates so that they could enter the ground. We have never prevented anyone from offering prayers. Even now, a Dalit woman works at the temple. The controversy was created only to tarnish image of the Nair community,’’ he said.

The NSS leader said the revenue waste land of 95 cents was used for various activities by the temple. In 1979, the temple management approached the government, seeking ownership of the plot and in 1981, the then LDF government granted pattayam (ownership certificate) to them, he said. Two years ago, the land was surveyed and found that only 85 cents remained, he said, adding that after consultation, it was decided that a wall be built.

The Dalit Land Protection Committee’s general convener Ayyappan Kutty said they wanted the pattayam be cancelled. “We will soon start an agitation in front of the state secretariat. The NSS has illegally obtained the ownership of the land used by us,’’ he said.

Kumar said various courts, including the high court, had examined the issue and ratified the ownership. “They (Dalits) are free to move court. We have been maintaining restraint. We will construct the wall again after taking the Dalit community into confidence,’’ he said.

