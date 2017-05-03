Disproportionate assets case: VK Sasikala files review petition in Supreme Court

Former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Nataraj. (PTI Photo) Former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Nataraj. (PTI Photo)

Former AIADMK General Secretary, VK Sasikala, on Wednesday, filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

The apex court had upheld the trial court’s judgment in the 21-year-old case and convicted Sasikala after which she was also disqualified from contesting the elections or take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The AIDMK split into two factions after Jayalalithaa’s death as power struggle grew between Sasikala and former CM O Panneerselvam.

After Sasikala’s conviction, Edapaddi K Palanisamy was made the CM of Tamil Nadu. However, the two factions recently showed signs of reconciliation and a possible merger.

Also, as a setback to Sasikala, the Pannerselvam-led AIADMK faction has demanded that Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran be distanced from party and government.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran has also been accused of bribing the Election Commission officials in a bid to get party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol. The Enforcement Directorate also registered a case against Dinakaran in a Money Laundering case on Tuesday.

