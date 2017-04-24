Disproportionate Assets case: Notice to CBI on plea of Virbhadra Singh’s wife

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh moved a plea in a special court, arguing that the investigation agency “did not follow proper procedures” while filing the charge sheet against the couple in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Pratibha also requested the court to not take cognizance of the chargesheet . The day for the next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the chief minister and his wife’s plea seeking quashing of the DA case filed against them by the CBI, which subsequently filed the chargesheet against nine people including the 82-year-old Congress leader for alleged offences punishable under section 109 (abetment) of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Singh had accused the BJP and the central government of conspiring against him, alleging that the saffron party had framed false and fabricated cases against him. “I am not only going to fight back, legally and politically but will prove that the cases are politically motivated. The Congress will return to power in this year’s polls as I enjoy trust and sympathy of the people,” the CM had said.

The Supreme Court had on November 5 last year transferred Singh’s plea from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court.

With inputs from Agencies

