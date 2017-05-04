Disproportionate assets case: Sasikala files review plea in Supreme Court

AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the February 14 judgment of the court upholding her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which she was accused along with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.

A trial court had convicted Sasikala in the case and sentenced her to four years in prison.This was upheld by the Supreme Court on February 14 this year.

In her defence, Sasikala cited an earlier judgment of the SC which said that when the appeal against an accused stands abated on account of his/her death, the appeals against the co-accused would also stand abated.

Two other accused have also appealed to the apex court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now