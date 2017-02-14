DA case verdict: Sasikala camp goes into huddle, nominating new CM candidate is ‘Plan B’

Sasikala presenting the list of MLAs supporting her to Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao last week. (file photo) Sasikala presenting the list of MLAs supporting her to Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao last week. (file photo)

With the Supreme Court order on Tuesday setting aside the Karnataka High Court order acquitting AIADMK V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and upholding the trial court verdict, over 500 police personnel headed by top officers surrounded Golden Bay beach resort in Kuvathur, 80kms south of Chennai city. According to police sources, over 100 AIADMK MLAs lodged at the resort for last five days were taken into an auditorium inside the resort complex for a meeting with Sasikala. The meeting was still going on over 30 minutes.

“Justice will prevail,” was the first reaction of Sasikala after the verdict. “Whenever Amma (late J Jayalalithaa) was in crisis, I also suffered. This time, I will take it upon me,” said AIADMK’s official Twitter handle, quoting Sasikala.

While the police security was tightened from Monday night in Chennai and suburbs, dozens of police teams brought in from southern districts to Kalpakkam near Kuvathur have already entered the Golden Bay resort. “Our first priority is ensuring the safety of MLAs. We will evacuate over hundred private men and goons staying who were guarding MLAs in the resort without using force. We are prepared to face any untoward incident,” said a senior officer.

Sources said Sasikala camp has plans to soon come out with their ‘Plan B’ to propose a new chief minister candidate. While senior AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palanisami, K A Sengottaiyan, Dindigul Srinivasan were among the names likely to be proposed for the CM candidate to retain MLAs in Sasikala camp, another important face who is currently inside the resort is Deepak, son of Jayalalithaa’s late brother Jayakumar, may also be considered for the post of CM post by Sasikala camp. Deepak’s sister Deepa had earlier challenged the leadership of Sasikala.

Celebrations started at the Greenways residence of O Panneerselvam with three more MLAs joining his camp on Tuesday morning, including Mettur MLA S Semmalai, Mettupalayam MLA O K Chinnaraj and former DGP and Mylapore MLA R Nataraj.

Details about the surrender of three accused — Sasikala her late brother’s wife Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran remain unclear as officials are awaiting details about the prison to lodge them. “There is no appeal or bail options left. We will wait for details from Delhi and proceed,” said a senior official.

