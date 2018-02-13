Disproportionate assets case: Reply to CBI appeal in four weeks, Supreme Court to Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to reply to the CBI’s appeal against the Delhi HC order, rejecting his plea for quashing of a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him. The CBI has challenged a limited part of the March 31, 2017 HC order regarding the nature of sanction needed from a state government to probe any offence committed in the state.

The HC had refused to quash the FIR in disproportionate assets case filed by CBI against Singh and his wife, but said the question regarding sanction will be adjudicated by the trial court. The matter has been adjourned to March 16.

