Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Virbhadra Singh, others in DA case

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo)

The Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and all the others accused in a disproportionate assets case. The order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its reply and opposed the plea filed by Virbahdra, his wife Pratibha and other accused in the case.

The investigation agency told the court that “Virbhadra is king of the state and is involved in corrupt practices. His medical issues are common, so medical ground shouldn’t considered”.

According to the chargesheet, which runs into over 500 pages, Singh during his tenure as a Union minister between 2009 and 2011 allegedly amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income.

The 82-year-old Congress leader and others moved a bail application in a special court in Delhi last weak seeking for bail. When CBI said they needed time to file a reply to the bail pleas, Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal posted the matter for hearing on May 29. Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia are among others who have been chargesheeted in the case.

Earlier also, CBI had charged Virbhadra with forgery and corruption. The case was transferred by the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court, which on April 6, 2016, had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh. On November 5 last year, the apex court had transferred his plea from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but “simply” transferring the petition “in interest of justice and to save the institution (judiciary) from any embarrassment”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd