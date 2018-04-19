Disproportionate Assets case: Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar suspended

The SVU had lodged a DA case against Vivek Kumar, who would now have to report to headquarters during period of his suspension.. (Express File Photo/Representational) The SVU had lodged a DA case against Vivek Kumar, who would now have to report to headquarters during period of his suspension.. (Express File Photo/Representational)

Bihar Police suspended Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar after Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted raids at his properties in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur over last two days. The SVU teams have seized papers of fixed deposits worth Rs 1.65 crore and Rs 18 lakh in cash. The SVU had lodged a Disproportionate assets (DA) case against the 2007-batch IPS officer, who would now have to report to headquarters during period of his suspension.

The SVU IG Ratna Sanjay told The Indian Express, “Besides Rs 40,000 in old currency from Vivek Kumar’s Muzaffarpur residence, we found papers of FDs worth Rs 1.65 crore and Rs 18 lakh in cash and some jewellery from two lockers in Muzaffarnagar (UP). We are still assessing the the recovered material”. Earlier, the SVU had seized Rs 7.69 lakh in cash, Rs 54,000 demonetised currency and jewellery worth Rs 6.2 lakh.

Vivek Kumar is the first serving Bihar IPS officer in last decade to be suspended following corruption charges. Vivek Kumar, a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkie and has also worked with Indian Revenue Service. Kumar, who earlier served as SP of Sitamarhi and SSP of Bhagalpur, had been posted at Muzaffarpur as SSP since April 2016.

Police sources said that the SVU had lodged a DA case against Kumar following several complaints of corruption. The SVU maintains secrecy of complaints. “At least, two police stations in-charge had accused the SSP of demanding money. Wife of a police station in-charge had also complained against the SSP”, said a police source without elaborating.

