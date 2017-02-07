Disproportionate assets case: Jayalalithaa verdict likely next week

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

In a verdict that may have implications for Sasikala who is set to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it could deliver its judgment in less than a week on the appeals against acquittal of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in a corruption case, which also involves Sasikala as a co-accused.

A day before her swearing-in as the Chief Minister, the Karnataka government moved the court seeking the judgment on the disproportionate assets case.

“Wait for one week, it is almost over,” a bench led by Justice P C Ghose told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who represented the Karnataka government.

Dave, along with state government counsel Joseph Aristotle, made urgent mentioning on behalf of the prosecution before the court. “We are concerned about the judgment.” But as soon as the counsel started, the bench immediately indicated that the judgment would be delivered in a week. The verdict in the case was reserved on June 7, 2016.

Sasikala, a long time aide to Jayalalithaa, is set to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as the AIADMK Legislature Party on Sunday elected her as its leader, over a month after she became the party’s powerful general secretary.

Sasikala may have to step down from the post, she is likely to take over, in case the Supreme Court upholds the lower court order convicting her. However, proceedings against Jayalalithaa would stand abated because of her death. Jayalalithaa, along with three other co-accused, including Sasikala, was sentenced to four years in jail in the corruption case by the trial court but the High Court had acquitted them.