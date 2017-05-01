Disproportionate assets case: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife withdraws plea against CBI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Pratibha Singh, on Monday withdrew a plea alleging that the CBI did not obtain permission from the state government to obtain documents for the chargesheet in the ongoing disproportionate assets case against the couple. The Patiala House Court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI on May 3, news agency ANI reported.

Last week, a Delhi court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife plea in a special court, contending that the CBI “did not follow proper procedures” while filing the chargesheet against them. Pratibha had also appealed to the court to not take cognizance of the chargesheet .

The Delhi High Court had dismissed an earlier plea moved by Virbhadra Singh’s wife which sought to rescind the DA case. The CBI had filed the case against the couple and filed a chargesheet against nine people for allegedly committing offences punishable under section 109 (abetment) of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Singh’ plea was transferred from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court on November 5 last year.

