Disgruntled people levelling baseless charges against party: Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve

Dismissing allegations that money was sought to issue party tickets to civic poll aspirants, Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve today said “disgruntled people” were making up such charges out of “anger and discontent.” The BJP leader said such allegations were “baseless” and “not true”.

Danve’s reaction comes after allegations made by some poll aspirants in Nashik that money was being allegedly demanded from them for getting party ticket.

A video clip purportedly corroborating the alleged claims had gone viral on social media last week.

“There are as many as 1,000 aspirants who had sought tickets and if anybody did not get the same, it is obvious that the person, out of anger and discontent, will level such allegations.

“It is easy for any disgruntled aspirant to level such allegations, however, there is no truth in such claims and these allegations are baseless,” said Danve, while answering a specific question that money was sought for issuing AB forms for the upcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls this month.