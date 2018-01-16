Uproar in J&K Assembly over Red Fort blast accused Bilal Kawa in Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

The Question Hour in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday remained disrupted for nearly ten minutes as Opposition members raised the issue of apprehension of Red Fort terror attack suspect Bilal Ahmad Kawa at IGI International Airport in New Delhi. As the House assembled, independent MLA Engineer Rashid stood up seeking a statement from the government in the matter. “He is a businessman and has been framed in the case,” Rashid said.

National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar also joined the issue, alleging that Kawa is a businessman and is innocent. Sagar also sought a statement informing the House about the case.

However, as Speaker Kavinder Gupta went ahead with listed business during the Question Gour, Rashid came into the well of the House. “Kya Kashmiriyon ka khoon itna sasta hai ki unko koi bhi aisey he band kar dey (is blood of Kashmiris so cheap that anybody can arrest them without any reason),” he asked.

The agitated MLA returned to his seat only after the Speaker assured him that he would be allowed to raise the issue from his seat.

Later, Ali Mohammad Sagar said that Kawa is 37 years old and when the blast at Red Fort took place nearly 20 years ago, he was only 17. “His mother has talked to me and I too have enquired at my own level, Kawa has no links with militants,” Sagar claimed.

To support his point, the NC legislator alleged that Kawa is a state subject and that he has been issued an Aadhaar card and a passport also after all agencies cleared his antecedents. He added that it is the responsibility of the state government to seek details in the matter from the central government in the same manner as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj takes up the issue with other countries in case of apprehension of an Indian national abroad.

At this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri stood up saying that the government has already asked the Chief Secretary to seek details from Delhi and the government will give a statement in the House later during the day.

Kawa was arrested from the airport on the evening of Wednesday, Jaunary 10, 2018 by a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad and Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Police has said that Kawa’s bank account had been allegedly used in the transaction of hawala money for terror operations at Red Fort as well as in Kashmir. Kawa is an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

