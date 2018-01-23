Discussing possible impeachment motion against CJI with other parties: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said his party is reaching out to other opposition parties to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the coming budget session.
His statement comes close on the heels of four senior judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolting against Misra, raising questions on “selective” case allocation and certain judicial orders, an unprecedented development that sent shockwaves across the judiciary and polity. Opposition parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) had then called for a probe into the issues flagged by the four judges.
“The CPI(M) is discussing with other opposition parties the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI,” Yechury told reporters at the Left party’s headquarters here. The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on January 29 and the Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented on February 1.
The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:28 pmInstead of attempting any misadventure, Mr Yechury must dwell upon bringing almost all opposition groups including all the regional satraps under one umbrella and form a formidable opposition against NDA. A near impossible step could be to form one strong political party by asking the leaders to finish their respective parties. In such a scenario all parties both at national state levels should cease to exist in all forms and something like a 2-party system emanates. Unless something like this happens, the country would continue to face many more controversial issues and compromising of all ins utions of democracy cons ution which was seen recently when 4 judges came against CJI. May be many senior officers are simmering against the system and are unable to muster courage raise their voice. It is the responsibility of the opposition to bury their alter-egos, arrogance, ambitions aspirations in the interest of the nation. Otherwise continue to face the present disgruntled.Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:44 pmMr YECHURY is incapable of uniting all opposition Parties as his own party- the CPM has rejected it. The adversary of CPM in three states they win seats- Kerala, Bengal and Tripura is CONGRESS and any adjustment with CONGRESS in these THREE STATES will RESULT in CPM losing even the 10 Lok Sabha Seats they presently hold and the main beneficiary would be BJP in all three states. ............... CPM has very less votes and influence anywhere else. .......... COMMUNISM is a FAILED IDEOLOGY having been KICKED OUT of most countries it ever existed except NORTH KOREA and CUBA where Communism is a TOOL to perpetrate AUTOCRATIC FAMILY RULE of KIM and CASTRO respectively and CHINA where Communism is a TOOL to perpetrate AUTOCRATIC SINGLE PARTY RULE. ............ Allowing MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY in CHINA, NORTH KOREA and CUBA will END COMMUNISM in these THREE COUNTRIES too.Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:24 pmClear cut agenda against honest, sincere and straight forward people with political power.Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:10 pmImpeachment agenda was set by the four during the press meet. This is only a follow-up action by Yechury who is already isolated in CPM. He could not secure a RS seat so need some job to remain the main stream.Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:10 pmMr YECHURY is trying to divert attention from the DRUBBING he got in CPM when his proposal to JOIN HANDS with CONgress was rejected by CPM Party Congress in Kolkata on 22 January by raising the CJI impeachment motion, as Mr YECHURY knows FULLY well that the opposition in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha DOES NOT have the 66 PERCENT VOTE needed to impeach CJI. It's JUST YECHURY NAUTANKI ............. If Mr YECHURY had an IOTA of SHAME he would have resigned from his post a Secretary of CPM after Kolkata Party meeting defeat.Reply
- Jan 23, 2018 at 5:09 pmperhaps others must be thinking of your irrelevanceReply
