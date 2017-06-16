‘Discrepancies’ in 26/11 call records: State Information Commission seeks time to respond to plea

Retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria Retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria

The State Information Commission Thursday sought time to respond to a petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging an earlier order passed by the commission to initiate inquiry against retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria, in connection with alleged discrepancies in the 26/11 call records.

The state government had approached the Bombay High Court challenging a July 2014 order passed by the then Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Ratnakar Gaikwad, directing the government to institute an inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

The High Court had last week asked the government pleader, Abhinandan Vagyani, to inform the commission about the petition.

On Thursday, a division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice Bharati Dangre was informed by the government counsel, Shekhar Naphade, that the commission had been informed about the petition and it had sought some time to respond to the state’s plea.

The bench then posted the petition for hearing after two weeks.

