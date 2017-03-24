Disconnect power to property of tax defaulters: TMC to MSEDC

Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Friday asked the MSEDCL officials to disconnect power supply to the property of tax defaulters in the city. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken up extensive drive for tax recovery from various property holders. However, some owners are reluctant to pay statutory municipal taxes to the civic body, Jaiswal said in a letter to the chief engineer of MSEDC Satish Kapre.

“We have decided to disconnect the civic services to such tax defaulters. It is requested to disconnect the electric power supply to the property of such defaulters,” says the letter.

“Suitable instructions be issued to your officials to cooperate with the TMC for disconnecting the electric power supply of tax defaulters,” mentions the letter.

The TMC officials since Thursday started dumping garbage at the entrance of property owners who failed to pay their dues to the corporation.

