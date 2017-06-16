Disclosing name before parleys on presidential nominee may not be appropriate: Govt

The two-member BJP team of senior leaders Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders. The two-member BJP team of senior leaders Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders.

The government has said that disclosing the name of the candidate in the Presidential election before consultations with political parties may not be appropriate.

Sources said the government and the BJP are of the view that approaching different parties with one or a panel of names for approval without knowing their views and suggestions may not be appropriate.

They said the two-member BJP team of senior leaders Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu, which met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders, explained to them that the twin objectives of the consultation process was to have the benefit of views and suggestions of various parties in the matter and to seek their support in the President’s election.

Accordingly, the support of Congress and other parties was sought, they said, adding that some political parties have already indicated their views in the matter of selection of a candidate for the President’s election.

The two senior leaders in their meeting with CPI-M leaders suggested to them to consider if putting up a candidate for the sake of it was necessary.

Naidu held detailed discussions with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar over telephone.

The opposition leaders were told that the government and the BJP would like to finalise the candidate for presidential poll before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on a three-nation trip on June 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News CWC meet on Tuesday, to discuss Presidential poll