Discharged from AIIMS, Lalu Prasad Yadav claims conspiracy

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi, left for Ranchi on Monday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi, left for Ranchi on Monday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Serving a jail term after his conviction in fodder scam cases, former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was discharged from AIIMS on Monday afternoon, amid protests and allegations by his party that there was a “conspiracy to murder him”.

The last visitor to Lalu’s private room at the hospital on Monday before he was discharged was Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who exchanged some notes with Lalu, sources in Congress said.

Lalu had earlier written to AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, requesting him not to move him back to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under “pressure” from any political party or investigating agency, as he was “still unwell”.

AIIMS authorities maintained that a medical board had reviewed his progress and the decision to discharge him was taken after he showed “significant improvement”.

AIIMS also maintained that Lalu was discharged on Saturday. “However, he requested to be kept in (the) hospital since he wanted to travel on Monday,” a spokesperson said.

Read | Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Yadav in AIIMS, enquires about his health

But Lalu and his son Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar House, raised questions about the reasons behind the “sudden transfer”. Protests by RJD supporters allegedly left one security guard injured and a section of a glass door was broken, following which AIIMS filed a complaint against unknown persons.

Speaking to reporters at the time of discharge, Lalu alleged that moving him back to Ranchi was a conspiracy aimed at deteriorating his health further. “I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it,” he said.

RJD chief @laluprasadrjd writes to All India Institute of Medical Sciences stating, ‘I don’t want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments. Who is forcing AIIMS administration to send him back? pic.twitter.com/gvOBmCUDpw — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 30, 2018

In his letter to the AIIMS director, Lalu claimed that he was still unwell and that there were no specialised kidney treatment at RIMS. “A person has a right to get proper medical care. I do not know under what political or (investigating) agency pressure a decision is being taken to shift me to RIMS…. If there are any health complications after any such decision, the responsibility would be yours,” he wrote.

The AIIMS spokesperson said, “He was put on injectable antibiotics and then on oral antibiotics. His blood sugar was controlled and evaluation for cardiac and renal status was also done. He showed significant improvement. He had no fever and his antibiotics were stopped. The medical board met on April 28, reviewed his progress and decided that he was fit to be discharged…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App