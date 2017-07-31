Discharge duties as per rule of law: Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi to bureaucrats

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday asked the senior bureaucrats serving in the territorial administration to be “bold enough to discharge duties” as per rule of law. In her monthly message to officials, Bedi said,”It is the responsibility of the senior bureaucrats to be bold enough to record opinions within four corners of law.”

She also said, “the experience of Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has brought to the fore the system of functioning that was not only opaque but had also failed to render its duty within the framework of the law and the result of which has been plagued by CBI investigation, intervention of Medical Council of India and judiciary.”

The signal that emanates from such failures and controversies has a very serious long term impact on the minds of the meritorious students so much so that they lose confidence in the system of government, she added.

Stating that the open house conducted at Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) regularly received complaints of land related disputes, the former IPS officer said the Land Grab Cell created in Revenue Department here has to be made to function effectively.

Among other things that she mentioned in her message was review of training and skill augmentation of the staff, completion of annual appraisal reports, financial prudence, prescription of working norms for societies and autonomous bodies running on government grants, release of timely payment to contractors and suppliers by providing funds.

