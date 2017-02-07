Soon, city schools to take part in disaster management programme

The private and government schools in the city will participate in a training programme to bring awareness to their students with regard to disaster management under the National School Safety Programme. (Representational Image) The private and government schools in the city will participate in a training programme to bring awareness to their students with regard to disaster management under the National School Safety Programme. (Representational Image)

The private and government schools in the city will participate in a training programme to bring awareness to their students with regard to disaster management under the National School Safety Programme. The government has allotted an amount of Rs 77 lakh to implement the programme in schools.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“We have received the money from the government and will start the project in the coming days when every school will have a disaster management plan. As a part of the programme, school principals will be roped in to spread the message and to bring the desired results,” said Nodal Officer Bikram Rana.

As per the programme, every school will need to form an Evacuation Plan meaning Standard Operating Procedure (STP), which are currently not available in schools for emergency situations.

Initially, the school will have to hold debate, drawing, postermaking competitions for students.Subsequently, the teachers and students will take part in training which will include mock drills inside the school premises. “The programme will be implemented gradually. Training of fire extinguishers and utilisation of other equipment will also be given,” added Rana.

The authorities also plan to rope in UT Engineering department for repairing and identifying the loopholes in the buildings of schools along with private players and agencies for their expert advice to strengthen the objective of the programme. Training to teachers and training to Master Trainers will also be given by the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA).

According to sources, there are only two trainers available which can give training in disaster management technique. “We will rope in youngsters working in this field and provide them with training. Then these trained professionals will provide training to the general people,” said Rana. Out of the sanctioned money, some amount will also be used to purchase the equipment to teach the students about their usage, he added.