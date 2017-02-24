Thinking ahead: NDMA preps states to deal with predicted heat waves this year

Representational Photo. Representational Photo.

A two-day workshop on ‘Preparation of Heat Wave Action Plan’, conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Telangana government, concluded Friday. The workshop was attended by senior officials from the NDMA, experts on heat waves, early warning and forecasting agencies, state governments and research institutions.

Ahead of summer, the government is prepping state authorities and weather agencies to focus on spreading awareness on heatwaves to reduce the number of deaths this year. Workshops on heat wave action plans and risk reduction, implementation of mitigation measures and early warning and forecasting of heat waves were held to help officials reach out to the masses, especially weaker and more vulnerable sections of society.

Dr. D N Sharma, a member of the NDMA, underlined the necessity of Heat Action Plans – strategies to combat heat waves – down to the village level, to ensure traditional knowledge and indigenous practices are used efficiently to mitigate measures.

Shri R K Jain of the NDMA urged departments to work together to translate available data and research into action to reduce the number of deaths caused by heat waves.

The NDMA boasts that the number of deaths in 2016 were drastically reduced due to its ‘Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan – Prevention and Management of Heat-Wave’, carried out separately by each state, especially the more vulnerable ones.

